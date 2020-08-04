Covid: Jubilant Generics launches remdesivir injection at ₹4,700 per vial

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, an integrated global pharmaceutical and life sciences company, on Monday, announced that its subsidiary, Jubilant Generics Limited, has launched remdesivir for injection.

The injection is launched under the brand name ‘JUBI-R’ in the Indian market at a price of ₹4,700 per vial of 100 mg (lyophilised injection), according to the company’s official release.

The pharmaceutical company stated that it will make the drug available to over 1,000 hospitals providing Covid-19 treatment in India through its distribution network.

Jubilant noted that its 24-hour helpline will enhance access to ‘JUBI-R’ during these pandemic times to maintain the timely access of the drug.

Jubilant signed a non-exclusive Licensing Agreement with Gilead Sciences in May that granted it the right to register, manufacture and sell Gilead’s investigational drug remdesivir in 127 countries. This includes India.

DCGI approval

Last month, Jubilant received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture and market the investigational antiviral drug remdesivir (JUBI-R) for 100 mg/vial (lyophilised injection) for restricted emergency use in India for the treatment of severe Covid-19.

Remdesivir is the only antiviral drug that has received Emergency Use Authorisation by the USFDA for treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 in adults and children hospitalised with severe disease.

Speaking on the launch, Shyam SBhartia, Chairman and Managing Director, and Hari SBhartia, Co-Chairman, Jubilant Pharma Limited, said: “It gives us immense satisfaction to launch ‘JUBI-R’ as this drug has a potential to save precious lives across the globe.

They added: “The company’s ability to launch this product in such short timelines highlights our R&D and manufacturing capabilities and our continued commitment to providing leading healthcare solutions. Through the Jubilant Bhartia Foundation, we will distribute the drug on a compassionate basis to save precious lives of people through unique programmes.”