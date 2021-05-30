Covid vaccine: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India gets 33,000 Covishield for staff

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) has privately procured 33,000 doses of Covid vaccines from Serum Institute of India, the manufacturer of Covishield.

The vaccine will be administered to employees, their families and business associates of 18 years and above.

The drive has kick started pan-India at all AM/NS India facilities. The entire vaccination drive is expected to continue for a week. The undertaken vaccination drive for sure will take off the partial load from the government.

Earlier, the company said it had placed order 45,000 doses of vaccine from Serum Institute for its employees.

The first batch of vaccines will be shared with all operational locations of AM/NS India. All locations will follow the directive of their respective local state governments for vaccination, said the company in a statement.

“The priority of AM/NS India in a pandemic like this is to ensure the safety and health of our employees, their dear ones and our business associates, aiming for 100 per cent vaccination for all. We will provide it free of cost across locations of our operations.” said Anil Matoo, Head – HR operations and administration, AM/NS India.