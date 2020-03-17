Covid19: Bigbasket adopts measures to ensure sanitized delivery

Bigbasket is sanitizing all its warehouses and hubs frequently with appropriate disinfectants to ensure all stored products are safe.

“We have been closely monitoring the situation with regard to the Covid-19 outbreak. Based on this, we have initiated precautionary measures through heightened safety protocols across all our offices, warehouses and delivery hubs pan-India," Bigbasket said in a communication to its customers.

All warehouse employees are being checked for symptoms of being unwell, and are being thermally scanned, before entering our warehouses. All warehouse employees handling fruits and vegetables use disposable face masks and gloves.

“Before proceeding for delivery, our Customer Experience Executives (CEEs) are being checked for any symptoms of being unwell and are being thermally scanned. Any CEE failing these checks is not allowed to proceed for delivery and is advised to return home for recuperation,” it said.

All CEEs are being equipped with disposable gloves which are to be changed after every delivery.

For payment on delivery orders, Bigbasket is adopting various contactless procedures for delivery.

For cash-on-delivery option, customers are requested to drop the cash in a fresh envelope provided by the CEE, for contactless management of cash. For card-on-delivery option, a pre-sanitized card-swiping device in a transparent cover will be provided.

The Executives are to maintain social distance and deliver the products just outside the doorstep.

“We are shortly in the process of rolling out a completely contactless delivery option for all pre-paid orders. Kindly await further details on the same,” Bigbasket said.