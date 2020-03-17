Covid19: Bigbasket adopts measures to ensure sanitized delivery

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
Bigbasket is sanitizing all its warehouses and hubs frequently with appropriate disinfectants to ensure all stored products are safe.
“We have been closely monitoring the situation with regard to the Covid-19 outbreak. Based on this, we have initiated precautionary measures through heightened safety protocols across all our offices, warehouses and delivery hubs pan-India," Bigbasket said in a communication to its customers.
All warehouse employees are being checked for symptoms of being unwell, and are being thermally scanned, before entering our warehouses. All warehouse employees handling fruits and vegetables use disposable face masks and gloves.
“Before proceeding for delivery, our Customer Experience Executives (CEEs) are being checked for any symptoms of being unwell and are being thermally scanned. Any CEE failing these checks is not allowed to proceed for delivery and is advised to return home for recuperation,” it said.
All CEEs are being equipped with disposable gloves which are to be changed after every delivery.
For payment on delivery orders, Bigbasket is adopting various contactless procedures for delivery.
For cash-on-delivery option, customers are requested to drop the cash in a fresh envelope provided by the CEE, for contactless management of cash. For card-on-delivery option, a pre-sanitized card-swiping device in a transparent cover will be provided.
The Executives are to maintain social distance and deliver the products just outside the doorstep.
“We are shortly in the process of rolling out a completely contactless delivery option for all pre-paid orders. Kindly await further details on the same,” Bigbasket said.
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Here are some metrics you can use, rather than getting swayed by social media forwards
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
The stock of Tube Investments of India has potentially turned the trend bearish as it has breached a crucial ...
The March futures contract of Lead mini on the MCX has been oscillating in a sideways trend between ₹139.5 and ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...