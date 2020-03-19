Covid19: Mahindra Group forms Rapid Action Force

The Mahindra Group has formed a group-level Rapid Action Force to monitor the situation and suggest swift and effective action in case of an emergency.

To keep employees working at various factories safe, the group has undertaken social distancing measures such as cordoning of zones in the workplace, staggering shift timings, redesigning canteens so as to eliminate face-to-face seating and staggering canteen usage.

"Mahindra Group is carefully monitoring the rapidly evolving Covid-19 pandemic and continues to take appropriate actions to ensure that all its employees are safe and are helping to limit the spread of the virus within the communities in which we operate. Employee well-being and safety, and minimising business risks are a priority for us," Mahindra Group said in a statement.

Measures taken by Mahindra Group

• A Group-level Rapid Action Force has been formed to monitor the situation and suggest swift and effective action in case of an emergency.

• An emergency helpline has been established

• Creating awareness about the virus, its cause and prevention, encouraging employees to maintain social distance and remaining calm, staying informed through credible sources of information, maintaining personal hygiene and seeking immediate medical assistance if required.

• Frequent cleaning, sanitation and fumigation inside the premises.

• Restrictions have been imposed on domestic and all international travel.

• Self-isolation is advised in case an employee or a family member has travelled from any of the Red-Listed Countries in the past 15 days.

"For some business-critical roles, including manufacturing, we continue to take stringent preventive measures - related to both hygiene and social distancing. We have created protocols to ensure strict adherence and pre-emptive measures for containment in case of an emergency," the statement said.