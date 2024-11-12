Cox & Kings, 260-year-old travel brand, is set to return fuelling competition in the travel industry space.

On Tuesday, the Singapore-based VC and private equity firm Wilson & Hughes announced it has acquired brand rights of the defunct travel company.

Cox & Kings, which was among the largest players in tours and meeting and incentive segment, suspended operations following a cash crunch in October 2019. The company was liquidated following a National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order in December 2021. Its former promoter Peter Kerkar is facing charges for siphoning funds.

In a statement, Wilson & Hughes said that it has acquired the brand through the NCLT process. It declined to disclose acquisition cost.

“The company plans to start full fledged operations early next quarter. We are hiring for key roles including but not limited to technology, design, product and operations. Further details regarding capex plans will be shared soon,” it added.

The revamped Cox & Kings will focus on four main business areas — leisure travel, business travel, specialised travel and travel technology.

“The travel industry is evolving rapidly, and we recognize the tremendous opportunity to redefine global travel experiences,” said Karan Agarwal, Director of Wilson & Hughes.