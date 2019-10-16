Security surveillance systems provider CP Plus plans to recruit 1,000

CP Plus, a security surveillance systems and solutions company, will recruit at least 1,000 employees in the next few months.

This follows a decision to expand its manufacturing capacity in its Tirupati plant to 15 million units per annum from the present 10 million units.

Consequently, the company’s exports to newer markets, especially the developed countries such as the US and in Europe will also be addressed, said Yogesh Dutta, Chief Operating Officer of Delhi NCR-based company.

The new recruits for the production unit will be a mix of engineers and skilled professionals. The company also is providing some skill training and certification with the National Skilling Council, he said.

In Tirupati, it has a joint venture company called, AIL Dixon Technologies. The manufacturing unit established in 2017 is situated near the Tirupati airport; spread over 20 acres, employing over 2,000. It has been making cameras, recorders and many components that go into surveillance and security systems.

“With this capacity expansion, CP Plus looks to setting up increased export volume to many folds to the Middle East, South East Asia, and North American markets initially” Yogesh told BusinessLine in a telephonic interaction.

Taking advantage of the National Policy on Electronics (NPE) 2019, CP Plus is further enhancing its facilities aiming at exports, with 100 per cent localisation, he added. The company is one of the first to start domestic CCTV production facility in the country, the COO said.

At the Tirupati plant, expansion will happen in various verticals such as components development, PCB making, electronic system design and manufacturing, quality control & logistics, Yogesh said while not disclosing investments.

Additionally, the R&D team at CP Plus is already working on its copyrights, patent and IPR for indigenous solutions, being developed for the Indian market. The domestic market is growing at 10-15 per cent annually.