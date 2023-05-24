Canada Pension Plan Investment Board or CPP Investments’ net assets in India rose 11 per cent year-on-year to ₹1.3-lakh crore in FY23.

On a global basis, the pension fund ended the year with assets of C$570 billion, up 7 per cent y-o-y and making a nominal net return of 1.3 per cent.

“Despite significant declines in global equity and fixed income markets during our fiscal year, our investment portfolio remained resilient, delivering stable returns while outperforming major indexes,” CPP Investments’ President and CEO John Graham said.

In India, the fund has investments across sectors such as real estate, infrastructure, public and private equities, funds and co-investments, and credit.

Some of its major investments in FY23 were $425 million in AI-driven content platform VerSe, $120 million with CVC Capital in Sajjan India and $34 million in Kogta Financial under private equity investment.

Under active equities, it invested C$100 million in Nykaa, C$176 million in Zomato and another C$176 million in National Stock Exchange.