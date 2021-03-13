Craftsman Automation raised ₹247.11 cr from 21 anchor investors

Coimbatore-based Craftsman Automation, a diversified engineering company supplying parts to automotive and industrial sectors, has raised ₹247.11 crore from 21 anchor investors ahead of its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The company had 16.58 lakh shares to 21 anchor investors at the upper price band of ₹1,490 per unit, the company informed the bourses.

The anchor investors included Pioneer Investment Fund (22.30 per cent), The Nomura Trust and Banking Co. Ltd (14.20 per cent), HSBC Global Investments Fund-Asia Ex Japan Equity Smaller Companies (7.30 per cent), Volrado Venture Partners Fund II (6.10 per cent), Nippon India Trustee Ltd-A/C Nippon India Value Fund (5.70 per cent) and ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund among others.

The company intends to raise ₹824 crore at the upper end of the IPO price band.