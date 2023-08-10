E-commerce giant Amazon India announced that it has cumulatively created more than 13 lakh direct and indirect jobs, facilitated around $8 billion in cumulative exports, and digitised over 62 lakh MSMEs in India to date.

The company had earlier said that it aims to digitise 1 crore MSMEs, enable $20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports and create 20 lakh jobs in India by 2025. Amazon is well on track to fulfil these pledges.

In the last year, Amazon helped create about 1.4 lakh direct and indirect jobs across industries like IT, e-commerce, logistics, manufacturing, content creation, skill development, and more as well as other indirect jobs that Amazon has helped create in the seller community.

Nearly two years ago, Amazon had announced the $250 million Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund to invest in technology-led start-ups passionate about unlocking possibilities of a digital India.

Over the last 24 months, the Venture Fund has made several investments including FreshtoHome, XYXX, Hopscotch, smallcase, and others.

“We strongly believe that technology and mobile internet will continue to positively impact India’s economic growth and we see Amazon playing a larger role in the country’s digital transformation and a modern, thriving digital economy,” said Manish Tiwary, Country Manager of Amazon India’s Consumer Business.

The company said that to further simplify online selling and make e-commerce accessible to lakhs of MSMEs across India, it had launched a slew of initiatives including simplified registration, sale event planner, and more.

“Amazon is focused on creating a robust infrastructure to help Indian businesses reach customers in 200+ countries and territories, create global brands from India and grow exports through its Global Selling program,” it said in its statement.

There are more than 1.25 lakh exporters on the program who are on track to cross $8 billion in cumulative exports by the end of 2023, it said.