CRED is raising $140 m in Series F funding round

Fintech unicorn CRED is raising a $140-million funding round, led by Singapore’s GIC, along with the participation of Tiger Global, FalconEdge and Dragonee. This round will value the company at $6.4 billion.

The funding comes after it raised $251 million in a funding round co-led by Tiger Global and Falcon Edge at a valuation of $4 billion in October 2021. Founded by Kunal Shah in 2018, CRED offers rewards and benefits to premium credit card users for paying credit card bills.

Earlier today, NPCI Bharat BillPay, the wholly-owned subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India, announced on-boarding of CRED as a key Agent Institution (AI) for providing easy bill payment solutions to CRED members. Agent institutions are the entities that wish to offer or those who are currently offering bill payment, collection and aggregation services to their customers via physical or digital channels..

With this collaboration, CRED members will be able to make recurring payments across several segments such as electricity, telecom, DTH, gas, education fees, water, municipal taxes, NETC FASTag recharge, loan repayments, insurance, and mobile prepaid recharges, among others, by logging into CRED app. They will also be able to see updated transaction history, set transaction alerts and reminders, and raise/track complaints online for Bharat BillPay transactions using the CRED app.

As an Agent Institution, CRED will create member touchpoints, provide member assistance (registration, Quickpay, complaint resolution), instant confirmation, awareness (payment and charges), BBPS brand visibility.