Credit given by merchants on OkCredit went up 23% this festival season

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
During this festival period, credit given by merchants to customers has gone up by 23 per cent as compared to last year, according to the data shared by bookkeeping app OkCredit.
This growth in credit disbursements has also led to a growth in customers added by these merchants, the company’s data shows that one million customers were added by these active merchants during this period.
In the four years of its operation, OkCredit has been able to attract 5.5 million monthly active users and close to about 50 million downloads on the Playstore. OkCredit’s data has been gathered from merchants with an average ticket size of ₹4,800, spread over 95 per cent districts of the country.
While, every merchant category on OkCredit is said to have seen an increase in customers, the most significant growth was witnessed by retailers in school supplies and stationery (39 per cent), travel agencies (26 per cent) and eateries ( 25 per cent).
Further, the number of credit lines settled digitally (on OkCredit) are said to have doubled since last year, showing the adoption of online payments in digital bookkeeping.
Gaurav Kunwar, Co-founder and CPO at OkCredit told BusinessLine that the company has had a high penetration in smaller cities from the very early days as compared to metro and Tier-1 cities. And that trend has continued even today, wherein a lot of user growth on the platform has come from Tier 2 and beyond regions.
Out of 35 States and Union Territories, 25 have seen business growth as compared to last year, while others have remained more or less stagnant. Merchants in States such as Kerala and Karnataka have seen 8 per cent growth in business. The North-Eastern states have seen the highest growth, topped by Manipur where transactions per merchant increased by 22 per cent.
“SMBs were among the worst affected during both the first and second wave of Covid. While the festive season brought cheer to several sections of the economy, we wanted to measure category-wise impact of the Diwali shopping season among retail SMBs. It was heartening to see credit recovery being high, in fact, in places such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, it was 30 per cent higher than the rest of the country,” Kunwar added.
Founded by Harsh Pokharna, Gaurav Kunwar and Aditya Prasad, OkCredit has raised funding from Lightspeed Ventures, Tiger Global and Y-Combinator among others.In addition to making credit recording easier for merchants, the platform also allows merchants to collect payments through multiple channels including QR code, UPI, netbanking and cards.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...