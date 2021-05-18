Credit Suisse to hire 1,000 techies in India

This is part of its vision to establish India as a centre for technology innovation across the bank globally. The hires will comprise developers and engineers who have capabilities in emerging technologies such as cybersecurity, data analytics, cloud, API development, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence that are anchored in Agile and DevOps delivery methods, to support the bank’s digital aspirations.

This is a continuation of Credit Suisse’s India growth strategy that has seen the bank hire 2,000 IT employees in the last three years. Credit Suisse’s goal is to leverage the large pool of skilled technology talent available in India, to further enhance its in-house core capabilities. India now accounts for nearly 25 per cent of the bank’s global IT staff, the largest footprint of any Credit Suisse location globally.

John Burns, Head - India IT and Senior Franchise Officer, Pune, said: “This year’s hiring plan highlights our continued commitment to India, particularly to Maharashtra, and supports Credit Suisse’s vision to establish our operations here as a global technological hub. To support the growth of our IT presence in India, we believe empowering our employees to lead global delivery and drive innovative solutions enhances value-creation and productivity for the bank globally.”

Prashant Bhatnagar, Global Head of Experienced Recruiting for Technology, said: “As we continue to build our footprint in India, we want to attract the best IT talent to join our vibrant community of professionals. We provide our employees with a dynamic environment that fosters skills development and knowledge-sharing, and we provide opportunities for engineers and developers to be at the forefront of technology and innovation.”

Over the years, Credit Suisse India IT has successfully delivered new technology capability to the bank while maintaining a strong focus on system stability and security while maximising operational efficiency. The hiring ambitions for 2021 will play a critical role in delivering the bank to its clients, ensuring a digitisation-ready architecture, a robust platform, adoption of IT best practices and technologies, and an empowered engineering workforce.

John Burns added: “The pandemic has accelerated the use of digital solutions across many areas. We have effectively employed collaboration tools to enable seamless external and internal communication to support teamwork and effective delivery.”