CredR raises $6 Million in latest funding round led by Omidyar Network India

Sony introduces Alpha 9 II in India
Priced ₹3,99,990, the full-frame interchangeable lens camera includes a slew of new features
Mumbai-based Incredible Technologies Private Limited (“Credr”), has raised Rs 38 crores ($6 million) from Omidyar Network India along with existing investors.
The company is one of the country’s largest used motorcycles consumer brand that integrates online and offline user buying experience through a chain of 50 plus CredR franchisee showrooms across Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Jaipur, Kota and Hyderabad.
Prior to this round, CredR raised funds from Eight Roads Ventures, AngelList, GrowthStory, Angel investors and venture debt from Blacksoil capital. It has raised around Rs 130 crores till date including the latest round.
“Our partnership with Omidyar Network India validates our shared vision to provide customer the best option to buy / sell used motorcycles. The funds raised in this round would help us to go deeper in the existing markets and to provide world class customer experience using technology by expanding our tech and product teams” said Nikhil Jain, founder and CEO, CredR.
CredR is also providing a formalized platform for tens of thousands of auto original equipment manufacturer stores and used motorcycles dealers. Customers can either choose motorcycles on the website and then complete the transaction by buying them from the nearest CredR showroom or can directly walk into these showrooms and buy the vehicles. Over 130,000 customers have purchased the refurbished motorcycles.
Priced ₹3,99,990, the full-frame interchangeable lens camera includes a slew of new features
It must look at itself as a tech business and journalists must understand technology and design
Work and home can never be a 50/50 compromise, says Apurva Purohit
Chess champion Viswanathan Anand shares insights on coping with disruptive technology and overpowering the ...
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) failed to ring in the Christmas cheer and retained its key policy repo rate at ...
The rupee (INR) strengthened on Wednesday and it broke out of the resistance at 71.6 against the dollar (USD), ...
Voluntary Provident Fund is easy to invest in, and tax-efficient
In the backdrop of Karvy's suspension by SEBI, Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, ICICI Securities, talks about what ...
In poetry pocketbooks, grand ruins and glorious plazas, strains of music and fizzy colas, the country has ...
While Dhaka’s cycle rickshaws are head-turners with their kitschy hand-painted art, their creators are in ...
American writer of children’s books and graphic artist Dav Pilkey on making children laugh — and read
Painter Manu Parekh, who has just turned 80, on faith, flowers and his unwavering admiration for Varanasi
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...