CredR raises $6 Million in latest funding round led by Omidyar Network India

Mumbai-based Incredible Technologies Private Limited (“Credr”), has raised Rs 38 crores ($6 million) from Omidyar Network India along with existing investors.

The company is one of the country’s largest used motorcycles consumer brand that integrates online and offline user buying experience through a chain of 50 plus CredR franchisee showrooms across Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Jaipur, Kota and Hyderabad.

Prior to this round, CredR raised funds from Eight Roads Ventures, AngelList, GrowthStory, Angel investors and venture debt from Blacksoil capital. It has raised around Rs 130 crores till date including the latest round.

“Our partnership with Omidyar Network India validates our shared vision to provide customer the best option to buy / sell used motorcycles. The funds raised in this round would help us to go deeper in the existing markets and to provide world class customer experience using technology by expanding our tech and product teams” said Nikhil Jain, founder and CEO, CredR.

CredR is also providing a formalized platform for tens of thousands of auto original equipment manufacturer stores and used motorcycles dealers. Customers can either choose motorcycles on the website and then complete the transaction by buying them from the nearest CredR showroom or can directly walk into these showrooms and buy the vehicles. Over 130,000 customers have purchased the refurbished motorcycles.