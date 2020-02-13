Companies

CRI Pumps bags EEPC Award

Our Bureau | Updated on February 13, 2020 Published on February 13, 2020

Coimbatore-headquartered CRI Pumps has bagged the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) Award for its consistent performance on the export front.

The fluid management solutions provider was recognised as the “Star Performer for the year 2017-18” under Large Enterprises category for the 15th time and the sixth consecutive year.

R Boopathy, Chief Marketing Officer, CRI Pumps, received the award from Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana at the 42nd annual edition of Export Award Presentation Function, held in Hyderabad recently.

The pump manufacturing major also won the Best Performance SEZ(MSME) Award from the Export Promotion Council for EOUs and for maximum exports from a SEZ. Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Tamil Nadu, gave away this award at a function in Chennai earlier.

Published on February 13, 2020
award and honour
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market Mesalamine suppositories