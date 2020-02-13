CRI Pumps bags EEPC Award

Coimbatore-headquartered CRI Pumps has bagged the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) Award for its consistent performance on the export front.

The fluid management solutions provider was recognised as the “Star Performer for the year 2017-18” under Large Enterprises category for the 15th time and the sixth consecutive year.

R Boopathy, Chief Marketing Officer, CRI Pumps, received the award from Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana at the 42nd annual edition of Export Award Presentation Function, held in Hyderabad recently.

The pump manufacturing major also won the Best Performance SEZ(MSME) Award from the Export Promotion Council for EOUs and for maximum exports from a SEZ. Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Tamil Nadu, gave away this award at a function in Chennai earlier.