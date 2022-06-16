Cricket and IPL personify the best of sport and the best of India: Nita Ambani

A day after Reliance-backed Viacom18 acquired the rights to digitally stream Indian Premier League matches in the Indian sub-continent for the seasons from 2023 to 2027, Nita Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Ltd, said cricket and IPL personify the best of sport and the best of India.

“Sports entertain us, inspire us and bring us together. Cricket and IPL personify the best of sport and the best of India, which is why we are proud to be deepening our association with this great game and this wonderful league. Just like with everything we do, our mission is to take the joyful experience of IPL to cricket fans wherever they are — in every part of our country and around the world,” said Nita Ambani.

Viacom18 also won the India digital rights for a special package of 18 games for every season. Globally, Viacom18 has won television as well as digital rights in three out of five international territories, including major cricketing nations.

Viacom18 outbid other broadcasters and digital companies. The press note stated that Viacom18 is gearing up for leadership in India as well as with the Indian diaspora globally. “With these IPL rights, Viacom18 will be able to take India’s biggest sporting event to every nook and corner of the country. It will make IPL available to every Indian in every part of India, including the 60 million FreeDish homes which today are not able to access this popular content” the press statement added.

Viacom 18 has already bagged a slew of sporting rights in soccer (FIFA World Cup, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue1), badminton, tennis and basketball (NBA), this is the first major foray of Viacom18 into cricket. “The IPL rights make Viacom18 and its platforms one of the largest sporting destinations in the country,” said the press note.