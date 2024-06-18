Former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan is likely to invest a total of ₹1,400 crore in phases to establish a beverage (soft drinks) and confectionery unit in Badanakuppe, Chamarajanagara district, according to Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil.

The announcement came on Tuesday after Patil held discussions with Muralitharan, who met him to talk about the project.

Muralitharan plans to manufacture beverages and confectioneries under the brand “Muttiah Beverages and Confectioneries.” The project, initially planned with an investment of ₹230 crore, has now been revised to a total of ₹1,000 crore. It will be further increased to ₹1,400 crore in a few years, Patil explained.

The minister also noted that 46 acres of land have already been allocated for the project, and manufacturing operations are expected to begin in January 2025. He added that officials have been directed to resolve minor issues related to the allocated land. Patil further revealed that Muralitharan plans to establish another unit in Dharwad shortly.

S. Selvakumar, Principal Secretary of the Department of Industries, Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner of the Department of Industries, Dr. Mahesha, CEO of KIADB, and Dodda Basavaraju, MD of Udyoga Mitra were also present at this meeting.