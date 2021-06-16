Cristiano Ronaldo snub costs Coca Cola billions in market value

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Soon after football star Cristiano Ronaldo moved two bottles of Coca Cola at a press conference and held up a bottle of water instead, the beverage giant lost billions in market value on Tuesday.
Ronaldo at a press conference was seen putting aside Coca Cola bottles while sitting down for a media interaction, taking the brand name. He then picked up a bottle of water and said "Agua" the Spanish word for water.
Coca Cola is a sponsor for the ongoing Euro 2020 sponsor where the Portuguese star footballer is representing the country. Ronaldo is a known fitness enthusiast.
The video of the incident was shared on social media and soon went viral.
The market value of Coca-Cola dipped from $242 billion to $238 billion, a drop of a whopping $4 billion soon after. Its share price went from $56.10 to $55.22, down 1.6 per cent drop. It then went to $55.41.
Coca-Cola replied with a statement that, “everyone is entitled to their drink preferences” with different “tastes and needs,” as per a Guardian report.
A Euros spokesperson said, “Players are offered water, alongside Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on arrival at our press conferences,” as quoted by the report.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...