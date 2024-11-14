The Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, AM Chowdhary, on Thursday, conducted the statutory Inspection of the newly-laid road gauge line between Pamban and Mandapam stations, including the newly constructed Pamban Bridge in Madurai Division.

During the inspection, the Vertical Lift Girder Span Bridge along the Broad Gauge Line between Pamban and Mandapam across the Palk Strait, was operated to the inspecting officials.

The successful demonstration of the newly built Vertical Lift girder Span of the newly constructed Pamban Bridge was inspected by the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

The new Pamban Bridge’s Vertical Lift girder span is considered to be an engineering marvel, ensuring safe and efficient rail and marine traffic.

After the inspection, Chowdhary also conducted a high-speed trial run in the newly laid Broad Gauge line between Pamban and Mandapam and the train achieved speed of 90 kmph on the section and 80 kmph on the bridge, the release said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit