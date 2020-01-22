Companies

Crysta raises ₹10-crore funding

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on January 22, 2020 Published on January 22, 2020

Crysta has raised ₹10 crore in a Pre-Series A funding round led by the family office of Ruchirans and Anuraag Jaipuria. The investors also including Mumbai-based Green Shots Capital and Alfa Ventures, Delhi-based Real Time Ventures and NGB Dx, Dubai-based Petrotech, Steel City Securities and angel investors Lalit Wadhwa, Dr Kriti Maroli amongst others.

A press statement from the company said Crysta is an end-to-end pregnancy and fertility platform that uses in-house technology to offer various diagnostic and screening services combined with regular counselling and clinical data management. These test includes pre-conception and fertility tests, non-invasive prenatal screening, clinical micro-array, pre-implantation genetic screening for IVF centres, and carrier and newborn screening.

Crysta uses both biochemistry and molecular NGS with its own bioinformatics platform. The brand is gradually scaling up across all aspects of mother and child health.

