CSR: 400 cos spend ₹5,857 cr

January 15, 2018

Nearly 400 companies together shelled out about ₹5,857 crore towards corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities in two years, Parliament was informed today. The norm came into effect on April 1, 2014.

An assessment of CSR expenditure of 172 companies indicates that these firms spent ₹3,360 crore in 2015-16 against the mandated ₹2,660 crore on such activities, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

corporate social responsibility
