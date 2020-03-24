CSR funds must be deployed for forming quartantine centres, addition of hospital beds, urges SICCI

BS-VI-ready auto industry gets corona fever
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
All companies should be asked to devote their CSR funds exclusively towards creation of clean quarantine centres and addition of hospital beds and ventilators. High networth individuals should also be encouraged likewise, suggested The Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI).
The SICCI was invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in a video conference seeking suggestions from industry bodies to combat Covid-19.
Nearly 25 per cent of funds, including gold, available with all religious trust (irrespective denomination) should be made available by these places of worship towards more clean quarantine facilities and addition of hospital beds and ventilators, says a press release issued by the chamber’s president R Ganapathi. The chamber suggested eleven points to Modi.
Women’s Self Help Group and the informal sector should be asked to produce masks and hand sanitisers in a big way. A relief fund for the workforce in less organised sector, including hawkers, need to be created. There is an urgent need to declare Information Technology services as essential services and get the IT companies back on stream. The Indian academic structure needs to be looked into and the current challenges could be converted into opportunity, the chamber said.
The chamber urged the Centre to give approvals to more testing centres in the private sector. It also urged the private sector hospitals to provide specific number of isolation wards to the poor and extend financial assistance on soft terms.
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
Samsung’s second folding phone is a bit of a novelty but also surprisingly fun to use though perhaps not ...
Stock markets across the world have fallen like ninepins in the past month, amid fears of an economic slowdown ...
Government targets 10 per cent ethanol blending by 2022. But this year it is set to drop to 4 per cent from ...
The April futures contract of Aluminium Mini on the MCX, that is, Alumini, has been trading in a sideways ...
The stock of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC Ltd.) has slipped below the important ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...