CtrlS to develop a 1,000 acre solar farm to power its data centers

CtrlS Datacenters, a Rated-4 Hyperscale Datacentre solutions company, is planning to set up a 1,000 acre solar power farm to back its data centre facilities.

The company has been awarded US Green Building Council (USGBC) Regional Leadership Award for its contribution to sustainable, resilient buildings and communities.

CtrlS has engineered over 80 innovations in energy efficiency and sustainability and has reduced energy consumption at its data centres.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, CtrlS Datacenters said, “The award will bolster our spirit to continue our efforts in the sustainability journey. We are sharpening our focus on usage and are in the process of constructing a 1,000 acre solar farm to power our data centre facilities.”

“Following a difficult year, it is truly inspiring to recognise our green building leaders that have continued their commitment to green building and sustainable communities while adapting to the changing environments around us,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, President and CEO, USGBC.