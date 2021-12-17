Cuemath announces multiple leadership hires

Scaling the population peak in India
Edtech platform Cuemath has announced several new senior appointments as it continues reorganising its leadership team.
The company has appointed Samir Kulshresth as CFO, Nisha Popli as CHRO, Janardan Singh as Chief of Sales, and Anushray Gupta as Chief Product and Technology Officer. Kulshresth and Popli have joined Cuemath already, with Janardan and Anushray’s appointments effective from January 2022. All the new hires will report to Vivek Sunder, who was appointed the CEO in October. More appointments are anticipated over the following months as part of the company’s growth plan.
Manan Khurma, Founder and Chairman of Cuemath, said, “Our vision, student centricity, and learning outcomes have cemented our position as a leader in math tutoring. As we prepare for our next wave of growth, these leadership changes will strengthen governance in Cuemath 3.0 and support our goal of a presence in 50 countries and becoming a global math leader.”
Vivek Sunder, Chief Executive Officer of Cuemath, said, “We exist to create a better ecosystem to teach mathematics and consistently deliver learning outcomes. Everything we do, boils down to building the next generation of creative thinkers and problem solvers. The new array of dedicated leaders makes me more confident and committed in entering this new chapter of Cuemath’s growth and integrating our diverse knowledge and expertise in realising the company’s vision.”
Popli has over 19 years of experience in directing Human Resources programs for leading businesses, including the Big Four accountancy firms and leading global professional services firms. Prior to Cuemath, she was heading HR for Moglix India, a B2B e-commerce start-up. She has also worked as the Head of People Office for small format business of Future Group India, Global HR Head with The Smart Cube, and other HR roles with KPMG, Grant Thornton and Ernst & Young.
Gupta is rejoining Cuemath having originally built the company’s engineering and product team as CTO. He then moved to Udaan as Product Lead for their Grocery vertical where he played a key role in increasing market share.
Cuemath is backed by marquee investors, including Lightstone Aspada, Alpha Wave Incubation, Sequoia Capital India, CapitalG (formerly Google Capital), and Manta Ray. The EdTech company is present across 20 countries, has over 200,000 students leveraging its platform.
