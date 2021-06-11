Cuemath partners Google for Education to transform teaching, learning experience

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Cuemath, a provider of after-school math and coding programmes for K-12 class, has partnered with Google for Education to help transform the teaching and learning experience.
“As part of the partnership, Cuemath teachers and students will be given a Google for Education certificate. Teachers will be given a Google Certified Educator Level 1 Certificate, and students who take a 12 to 18 months Cuemath programme will be awarded the Google CS First Creator Coder Certificate,” the company said in a release.
In addition to this, Cuemath is undergoing a curriculum development, keeping in line with its expanding global footprint. The company has been successful in ensuring that technology is used effectively across the curriculum by all learners. Additional features such as story-based concept videos, interactive simulations, and interesting whiteboard activities would keep the students engaged and interested, and hence they would be intrinsically motivated to continue with the programme.
Speaking on the partnership, Manan Khurma, First Teacher and Founder & CEO of Cuemath, said, “Cuemath’s essence lies in adaptive learning platforms, learning management systems, smart classroom solutions and collaborative platforms in order to make children natural at Math. Our partnership with Google for Education will ensure that students get the best opportunity to gain knowledge and build on capabilities that focus on real-world skills. This step only strengthens our resolve and takes us one step closer to making every child great at math by building their potential as intuitive, productive and insightful citizens of tomorrow.”
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Bedi wasn’t just a legendary cricketer but also a raconteur par extraordinaire
The crunchy, munchy mixture was a steady companion during the lockdown
The ongoing tussle between the Indian government and social media entities is over matters of privacy and ...
He will be remembered for his tales of ordinary people, his mentorship and Katha Nilayam
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...