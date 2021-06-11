Cuemath partners Google for Education to transform teaching, learning experience

Cuemath, a provider of after-school math and coding programmes for K-12 class, has partnered with Google for Education to help transform the teaching and learning experience.

“As part of the partnership, Cuemath teachers and students will be given a Google for Education certificate. Teachers will be given a Google Certified Educator Level 1 Certificate, and students who take a 12 to 18 months Cuemath programme will be awarded the Google CS First Creator Coder Certificate,” the company said in a release.

In addition to this, Cuemath is undergoing a curriculum development, keeping in line with its expanding global footprint. The company has been successful in ensuring that technology is used effectively across the curriculum by all learners. Additional features such as story-based concept videos, interactive simulations, and interesting whiteboard activities would keep the students engaged and interested, and hence they would be intrinsically motivated to continue with the programme.

Speaking on the partnership, Manan Khurma, First Teacher and Founder & CEO of Cuemath, said, “Cuemath’s essence lies in adaptive learning platforms, learning management systems, smart classroom solutions and collaborative platforms in order to make children natural at Math. Our partnership with Google for Education will ensure that students get the best opportunity to gain knowledge and build on capabilities that focus on real-world skills. This step only strengthens our resolve and takes us one step closer to making every child great at math by building their potential as intuitive, productive and insightful citizens of tomorrow.”