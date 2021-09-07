cult.fit launches Cult Gyms

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Cult.fit has announced the launch its chain of gyms — Cult Gyms — with the first three outlets opening in Bengaluru this week. The launch of its own chain of gyms is expected to help the company provide holistic fitness services to its customers across the board.
Following the acquisition of Fitternity earlier this year, cult.fit had begun its foray into gyms by on-boarding existing third-party gyms in the market. Cult.fit aims to expand its branded gym footprint to Hyderabad and NCR by the end of 2021 and hopes to build a presence across all major Indian cities by the end of 2022. It will also leverage franchise partnerships to broaden its reach across markets.
Similar to company’s popular Cult.fit centres, Cult Gyms will also focus on customers and feature a premium modern and inclusive design. The focus of these gyms will be on both functional and equipment-based workouts along with offering personal trainers.
Further, Cult gyms will offer an AI-trainer service, which is currently live in several third-party gyms on its platform. Smart Workout Plan by AI trainer offers a personalised workout programme tailored to each member’s goals, fitness levels, and preferences.
Commenting on the launch of Cult Gyms, Sachin Kotangale, Leadership Team, cult.fit said, “At cult.fit, we constantly endeavour to provide all fitness-related services in one place. We want people to think of cult.fit when they think of fitness. This launch is a step further in that direction. Our Cult centres have amassed huge popularity and the third-party gyms on our platform are also gaining good traction.”
