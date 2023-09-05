The Minister of Culture has launched ‘Adopt a Heritage 2.0’ and put up at least 1,000 monuments for adoption, according to officials. After a bleak response in the first round launched in 2017, the Ministry has made several changes in order to attract Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding from corporates and MNCs.

“Under this programme, ASI invites corporate stakeholders to enhance amenities at the monuments by utilising their CSR funds. The programme is a revamped version of the earlier scheme launched in 2017, and clearly defines the amenities sought for different monuments under the AMASR Act 1958,” a statement said.

According to Section 135 under the Companies Act, 2013, companies with a networth of over Rs 500 crore or turnover of Rs 1,000 crore or net profit of Rs 5 crore during a financial year, are mandated to spare 2 per cent of their net profit made during three fiscals towards CSR.

According to sources, in the previous round only 25-30 monuments were adopted, of which, only a handful continue to be adopted to date. A senior official with the Ministry of Culture told businessline that multiple changes have been made in the current programme. He said, “The corporates had sourced semi-commercial benefits under the previous scheme. These benefits have been provided in a restricted manner under the current scheme.”

“Our partners will get an opportunity to execute their vision for the monument and promote brand awareness via selected knowledge-related amenities such as souvenir kiosks, publication counters, cafeterias, sound and light shows, etc,” the document reviewed by businessline said.

Under the programme, the companies will have to developi and maintain visitor amenities in monuments of national importance. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has 3,696 monuments under protection, of which 1,000 will be put up for adoption initially.

“Our partners will be recognised as a ‘heritage friendly’ brand for their efforts in enhancing visitor experience at the protected monuments. Any revenue collected in the process would be deposited in a dedicated bank account, and used to sustain, develop, operate, and maintain the adopted monument. The account would be audited on a half-yearly basis,” it said.

It is proposed that the selected CSR partners shall be provided access to the adopted monument initially for a period of 5 (five) years by means of a bipartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The interested corporates can apply to adopt a monument or specific amenity at a monument through a dedicated web portal with URL www.indianheritage.gov.in, which contains details of monuments sought for adoption along with gap analysis and financial estimation of amenities.