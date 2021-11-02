CUMI posts 14% rise in Q2 consolidated net at ₹98 crore

Carborundum Universal Ltd, part of the Murugappa Group, has reported a 14 per cent rise in its consolidated profit after tax (and non-controlling interest) at ₹98 crore for the quarter ended September 30 as against ₹86 crore in the year-ago quarter, aided by higher operating profit.

Consolidated sales for the quarter grew by 22 per cent to ₹834 crore from ₹683 crore in the same period last year, driven by steady performance across business segments, according to a statement.

In the abrasives segment, revenue increased to ₹325 crore as compared to ₹259 crore. The standalone business, domestic subsidiary Sterling Abrasives and Russian subsidiary Volzhsky Abrasives registered significant growth.

Electro Minerals’ revenue increased by 17 per cent to ₹323 crore as compared to ₹275 crore in Q2 of last year. Ceramics business reported 24 per cent growth at ₹210 crore (₹169 crore).

On a standalone basis, the company’s profit after tax stood at ₹63 crore, up from ₹50 crore a year-ago, posting an increase of 26 per cent. Sales grew by 30 per cent to ₹551 crore, up from ₹424 crore in Q2 of last fiscal.

The capital expenditure incurred during the first half year was ₹71 crore. The debt equity ratio was 0.018. Cash and cash equivalents including deposits with tenure exceeding 3 months net of borrowings was at ₹650 crore.

Last month, the company acquired 71.99 per cent of equity stake in PLUSS Advanced Technologies Pvt Ltd (PLUSS), a specialty materials research and manufacturing company involved in the fields of phase change materials (PCM) for thermal energy storage and specialty polymeric additives for enhancing mechanical and barrier properties. PLUSS along with its wholly owned subsidiary in the Netherlands –Pluss Advanced Technologies BV have become subsidiaries of CUMI.