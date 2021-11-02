CUMI posts 14% rise in Q2 consolidated net at ₹98 crore

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carborundum Universal Ltd, part of the Murugappa Group, has reported a 14 per cent rise in its consolidated profit after tax (and non-controlling interest) at ₹98 crore for the quarter ended September 30 as against ₹86 crore in the year-ago quarter, aided by higher operating profit.
Consolidated sales for the quarter grew by 22 per cent to ₹834 crore from ₹683 crore in the same period last year, driven by steady performance across business segments, according to a statement.
In the abrasives segment, revenue increased to ₹325 crore as compared to ₹259 crore. The standalone business, domestic subsidiary Sterling Abrasives and Russian subsidiary Volzhsky Abrasives registered significant growth.
Electro Minerals’ revenue increased by 17 per cent to ₹323 crore as compared to ₹275 crore in Q2 of last year. Ceramics business reported 24 per cent growth at ₹210 crore (₹169 crore).
On a standalone basis, the company’s profit after tax stood at ₹63 crore, up from ₹50 crore a year-ago, posting an increase of 26 per cent. Sales grew by 30 per cent to ₹551 crore, up from ₹424 crore in Q2 of last fiscal.
The capital expenditure incurred during the first half year was ₹71 crore. The debt equity ratio was 0.018. Cash and cash equivalents including deposits with tenure exceeding 3 months net of borrowings was at ₹650 crore.
Last month, the company acquired 71.99 per cent of equity stake in PLUSS Advanced Technologies Pvt Ltd (PLUSS), a specialty materials research and manufacturing company involved in the fields of phase change materials (PCM) for thermal energy storage and specialty polymeric additives for enhancing mechanical and barrier properties. PLUSS along with its wholly owned subsidiary in the Netherlands –Pluss Advanced Technologies BV have become subsidiaries of CUMI.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...