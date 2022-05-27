Cummins India reports 19% increase in sales in March quarter

Cummins India Ltd announced total sales of ₹1,468 crore for the quarter ended March 31, an increase of 19 per cent compared to the same quarter last year and decrease by 14 per cent compared to the last quarter.

The company reported domestic sales at ₹1,046 crore, a seven per cent increase compared to the same quarter last year and a decrease by 17 per cent compared to the last quarter. Exports sales were at ₹423 crore, a 66 per cent increase compared to the same quarter last year and decrease by 4 per cent compared to the last quarter. Profit before tax was at ₹244 crore,s lower by 1 per cent compared to the same quarter last year and by 24 per cent compared to the last quarter.

Total sales for the year ended March 31, 2022, at ₹6,026 crore increased by 42 per cent compared to last year. Domestic sales for the year was at ₹4,416 crore, higher by 42 per cent, compared to last year. Exports sales for the year were at ₹1,610 crore, higher by 40 per cent compared to last year.

Profit before tax (before exceptional items) for the year ended March 31, 2022 was at ₹1,027 crore, that is 27 per cent higher as compared to the last year. Profit before tax (after exceptional items) for the year ended March 31, 2022 was at ₹1,159 crore, is 44 per cent higher as compared to the last year.