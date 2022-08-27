Cummins India wins Golden Peacock Occupational Health and Safety Award 2022

Cummins India Limited has been awarded the prestigious Golden Peacock Occupational Health and Safety Award 2022 in the engineering sector. Celebrating 60 years of its presence in India, the company won the award for major achievements in the field of Occupational Health and Safety, as well as the successful implementation of innovative Occupational Health and Safety (OH&S) programmes.

The award ceremony held on August 25 in Bengaluru in the presence of esteemed business and industry leaders.

Shubhankar Chatterji, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Cummins India said, “We continuously endeavor to create an enhanced and holistic health and safety system which is not restricted to just physical safety, but also excellence in product and psychological safety. I am extremely proud of our team who has been steering the OH&S policy and annual safety plans to reduce health, safety and environmental risks and ensure the continual improvement of our Health, Safety and Environment performance”

Rajat Kumar, HSE Leader, Cummins India also presented Cummins best practices during the event, underlining how HSE partners with leaders, employees, and key stakeholders across the organization to reduce risks continuously and proactively.