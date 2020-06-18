Cummins India’s March quarter revenue declines 21 per cent

In a statement, Ashwath Ram, Managing Director, Cummins India Limited, said: “ Revenue and EBITDA for the quarter was impacted due to the lockdown. Excluding the Covid-19 impact, the revenue would have been at ₹1,220 crore. Since Q2 of FY19 we have been experiencing a slowing economy, which led to a flat/negative growth rate.” Export markets have continued to display softness in the last few quarters, arising from global economic challenges. During this quarter also, we experienced a decline in certain markets where conditions deteriorated further due to Covid-19, he said.

Domestic sales in the current quarter, at ₹775 crore, declined by 22 per cent as compared to ₹992 crore recorded during the same quarter last year and declined 27 per cent from ₹1,058 crore recorded during the preceding quarter. Exports for the current quarter, at ₹257 crore, declined 20 per cent compared to ₹322 crore recorded in the same quarter last year and 31 per cent from the ₹370 crore recorded in the preceding quarter. Profit before tax (excluding exceptional items), at ₹121 crore, is 42 per cent lower as compared to the ₹209 crore recorded during the same quarter last year and 52 per cent lower as compared to the ₹254 crore recorded during the preceding quarter.

The contraction was on account of muted order bookings due to the economic slowdown and accentuated by the Covid-19-related lockdown which impacted revenue for the quarter, a press statement issued by the company stated.

The Board of Directors of Cummins India Limited, at a recent meeting, took on record the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020. Revenue for the quarter, at ₹1,032 crore, declined by 21 per cent from ₹1,314 crore recorded in the same quarter last year and by 28 per cent compared to the ₹1,428 crore recorded in the preceding quarter.

Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs. Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!