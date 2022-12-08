Cummins India Ltd, a global power solutions provider, will provide technology in collaboration with the EPC player Tecnimont Private Limited (TCMPL), the Indian subsidiary of Maire Tecnimont Group, to build one of India’s largest proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer for GAIL at Vijaipur, in Madhya Pradesh.

Cummins will leverage its proprietary PEM electrolysis technology, one of the most advanced and efficient technologies available, to manufacture electrolyzers for the GAIL project. This project is anticipated to produce 4.3 tonnes of green hydrogen per day (equivalent to ~10 MW of electrical power input).

At the commencement of this flagship project, Ashwath Ram, MD of Cummins India said, “At Cummins, our approach to sustainability aligns with the company’s mission to make people’s lives better by powering a more prosperous world. We are deeply aligned with India’s National Hydrogen Mission to pave the path toward zero emissions and support the transition to decarbonized power.”

Pave the way

He added that the GAIL Green Hydrogen production project based on our PEM Electrolyzer technology is a first of its kind and will pave the way for many such projects in the future.

“Cummins has a long history of advanced technology and engineering capabilities to innovate across a broad portfolio of market-leading renewable hydrogen technologies and has been a part of many of the world’s hydrogen firsts. Despite a challenging timeline, we are excited about the commencement of this project and strongly believe that decarbonization is a growth opportunity for Cummins,” he said in a statement.

Cummins has supplied and commissioned more than 600 electrolyzers worldwide with PEM and alkaline technologies. These electrolyzers operate successfully in leading hydrogen use cases such as hydrogen refuelling stations, industrial applications, gas grids, and energy storage projects.