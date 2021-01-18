Cure.fit acquires US-based digital fitness company Onyx

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Cure.fit, a health and fitness company, co-founded by Mukesh Bansal, has acquired California-based fitness company for an undisclosed amount.
The acquisition will help Cure.fit improve technology for its at-home fitness product and expand international business, the company said in a statement.
“The 20s will be the decade of digital health. Onyx will accelerate our efforts towards building a hardware-agnostic AI-led platform that offers guided content on physical and mental wellness and nutrition all at the same place. Users will get a personalised experience with high-quality tech and human touch, and will be able to achieve their fitness goals from the comfort of their homes without spending on expensive hardware,” Bansal, co-founder at Cure.fit said.
Onyx specialises in body-tracking technology and personalisation of workout feedback. Mukesh Bansal is founder of e-commerce company Myntra and currently serves as the CEO of Cure.fit.
“With this tech, our digital product will be very similar to attending a group class at a boutique studio or a personal training session in the gym. Users will get feedback on their movements, and it will be a two-way interactive experience. We are integrating with all display devices like Apple TV, Chromecast and users can follow various exercises like dance, HIIT, yoga etc. from their home,” Shamik Sharma, Head of Technology at Cure.fit said.
