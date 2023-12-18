Hogr, a social platform that enables restaurant and food discovery, has raised ₹10 crore in a seed funding round led by Curefoods.

The company will use the fresh capital for the expansion of the app’s reach, enhancing features and introducing exciting updates to elevate the user experience.

Founded by Jugul Thachery and Harish Harshan in June this year, Hogr allows users to discover restaurants and dishes through personalised recommendations from contacts, family, friends and fellow food enthusiasts with similar tastes. It provides tailored suggestions for informed dining choices and facilitates building a diverse food network through an easy recommendation system.

The Bengaluru-based company aims to revolutionise traditional dish and restaurant discovery. The app streamlines the process, making it easy for users to discover new culinary experiences and share recommendations with a social network of food enthusiasts, Curefoods said in a statement.

‘Elated’

Jugul Thachery, Founder and CEO, HOGR, stated, “We see HOGR as more than just an app. We strive to create a community where food enthusiasts come together to share the joy of discovering new dishes and places to eat, fostering social connections through this platform. We are elated to have found synergies with Curefood to partner with in our growth journey.”

Harish Harshan, Co-founder, and CTO - HOGR, further added, “Curefoods is a pioneer in the food tech sector and having them onboard will help propel Hogr in the right direction. We have some exciting times ahead and are looking forward to create an unparalleled experience in food discovery and social engagement to our users.”