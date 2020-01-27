Companies

Currencycloud raises $80-million in Series E funding led by Visa, SAP venture

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on January 27, 2020 Published on January 27, 2020

London-based start-up to use funds to tap into  Asian market; to open new office in Singapore.

London-based start-up Currencycloud on Monday announced that it had   raised over $80 million in Series E funding.

The investment round was co-led by Visa and Sapphire, SAP’s venture capital arm, according to a CBNC report. The other big investors in the round included International Finance Corporation (IFC),   the World Bank’s investment arm;   French bank BNP Paribas; Japan’s SBI Group, which is now independent of SoftBank; and Thailand’s Siam Commercial Bank, TechCrunch reported. 

Currecnycloud’s existing investors include Sapphire Ventures and GV (Google Ventures).   

Enabling cross-border digital transactions

Currencycloud is a platform that provides payment software for finance apps including banking and fintech apps for international transactions. It facilitates these cross-border digital payments through a set of remittance APIs. 

These APIs enable businesses to integrate their services with the platform and initiate   remittance to other countries. They   cover multiple areas of cross-border transactions including inbound money collection, multi-currency digital wallet services, outgoing payments and foreign exchange.

Further expansion

The service has gained momentum with   increasing remittance flows between countries. According to a World Bank report, remittance flows to middle and low-income countries had reached a record high of $529 billion in 2018.

So far, over $50 billion has been transferred between 180 countries through Currencycloud’s platform, according to the TechCrunch report.   According to a report by AppAnnie, globally, consumers accessed finance apps over 1 trillion times in 2019. 

With this new funding, the start-up plans to tap into the Asian market, where finance apps adoption is relatively high, starting with a new office in Singapore.

The platform is already in use by popular finance apps including Monzo, Moneze, Starling and Revolut. 

