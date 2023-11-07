Central Warehousing Corporation expects inflows of Rs 1,500-2,000 crore from private players for 54 warehouses that will be offered to them for development, upgradation and leasing through a tendering process.

The government-owned warehousing entity, which operates 458 warehouses across the country, is inviting tenders for 54 locations, its second attempt after an earlier one this year, was unsuccessful. The warehouses on offer have a total area of 7.5-8 million square feet.

Pay-out modalities was among the issues raised during an investor roadshow in Mumbai on Monday.

While the earlier tender had a flat revenue amount payable to CWC, under the current tendering terms, 5 per cent of the gross revenue (from the lease rentals of the project) or the minimum guaranteed revenue share, would go to CWC, and the remainder to the developer.

However, the way it works is that CWC would take the entire amount and then disburse the developers’ share of 95 per cent. Investors and warehouse developers raised objections to this, saying it would create uncertainty over predictability of cashflows, as it was not clear when the corporation would disburse the amount.

Investors also raised concerns over the 15 per cent escalation clause in the lease rent, saying that this could create problems when the economy or sector was in a downturn.

The CWC will be addressing these concerns and incorporating some changes in the tender documents in a week or so.

CWC’s Managing Director Amit Kumar Singh told businessline the company was expecting investment of Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 crore to come in from the private developers. Turning the warehouses over to private developers is expected to result in more revenue flows, as it would ensure better and increased utilisation of space, a better client profile, modern methods of storage, and cost efficiencies. “We are looking to unleash the value potential in these assets,” he said.

He expected the tendering process to be completed by December-end, and development under private participation to be set in motion by early next year.

Of the 54 sites up for tendering, 15 are in tier-1 cities, 13 in tier-2 locations, 3 in tier-3 and one is in a tier-4 city. All the warehouses are almost fully leased and operational.

He pointed out that the land available with CWC was not optimally used, and they expected private participation to remedy this. Its website showed that against an operational storage capacity of 10.4 million tonnes, the average capacity utilisation of CWC warehouses was close to 87 per cent.

Less than half the warehouses under it were for government purposes and entities under it. Around 85 more warehouses are under evaluation for private participation.

The warehousing sector in India is seeing considerable interest, not only from a real estate point of view, but also from private equity and other funds.

Knight Frank India, CWC’s marketing partner, said in a report that though warehousing activity slumped in the first six months of FY24, rent growth across key cities was a healthy 1-4 per cent. Pune and Chennai saw the highest growth.

Between April and September, warehousing leasing was at 23 million square feet, down 10 per cent on year. The manufacturing sector accounted for half of the transacted volume, with third-party logistics companies accounting for less than a third.