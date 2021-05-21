ONGC announces relief to workers affected by Cyclone Tauktae

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation has announced an immediate relief of ₹2 lakh for the families of the workers who lost their lives or are missing following the sinking of a barge during Cyclone Tauktae and ₹1 lakh to the survivors.

Carrying 261 personnel, the P-305 construction barge capsized at around 5 pm on Monday. The barge was chartered by ONGC’s offshore contractor Afcons Infrastructure Ltd.

So far, 186 workers have been rescued, while 49 bodies have been recovered. ONGC said in a statement.