ONGC announces relief to workers affected by Cyclone Tauktae

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 21, 2021

To pay immediate relief of ₹2 lakh for those who lost their lives/missing and ₹1 lakh to survivors.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation has announced an immediate relief of ₹2 lakh for the families of the workers who lost their lives or are missing following the sinking of a barge during Cyclone Tauktae and ₹1 lakh to the survivors.

Carrying 261 personnel, the P-305 construction barge capsized at around 5 pm on Monday. The barge was chartered by ONGC’s offshore contractor Afcons Infrastructure Ltd.

So far, 186 workers have been rescued, while 49 bodies have been recovered. ONGC said in a statement.

Published on May 21, 2021

