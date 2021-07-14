Cyient announces 12-week gender-neutral parental leave for staff

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Cyient, an engineering and digital technology solutions company, has announced a 12-week gender-neutral parental leave policy for its employees. The policy comes into force with immediate effect.
“Our employees, including birth and adoptive parents, can take up to 12 weeks of paid time off at full pay following the birth or adoption of their child,” P N S V Narasimham, President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Cyient said.
Also read: Cyient shareholders say no to payout plan for founder
“This policy will help new parents spend quality time with their families. The new policy will make a significant difference in countries where mandated parental leave policies are not sufficient for new parents,” he said. “I vouch for policies that challenge gender stereotypes and celebrate diversity. It will provide a better opportunity to share childcare responsibilities,” he added.
