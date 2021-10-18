Cyient profit after tax up at ₹121 crore

Cyient, an engineering, manufacturing and digital technology solutions company, has registered a net profit of ₹121.3 crore in the quarter ended September 30 against ₹83.9 crore in the comparable quarter last year, showing a growth of 44.7 per cent.

The company reported a revenue of ₹1,111 crore in the second quarter against ₹1,058 crore in the same quarter last year, showing a growth of 10.8 per cent.

The board of directors of the company has declared an interim dividend of ₹10 a share (with a face value of ₹5 each) for FY22.

“We continue to expect to see a double-digit growth in the financial year 2021–22,” the company said.