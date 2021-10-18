Companies

Cyient profit after tax up at ₹121 crore

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on October 18, 2021

Shows a growth of 44.7 per cent

Cyient, an engineering, manufacturing and digital technology solutions company, has registered a net profit of ₹121.3 crore in the quarter ended September 30 against ₹83.9 crore in the comparable quarter last year, showing a growth of 44.7 per cent.

The company reported a revenue of ₹1,111 crore in the second quarter against ₹1,058 crore in the same quarter last year, showing a growth of 10.8 per cent.

The board of directors of the company has declared an interim dividend of ₹10 a share (with a face value of ₹5 each) for FY22.

“We continue to expect to see a double-digit growth in the financial year 2021–22,” the company said.

Published on October 18, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like