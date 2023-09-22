Cyient, an engineering and technology solutions company, has appointed Nitin Prasad, an advocate of sustainable, cleaner energy systems, to its Board of Directors. With over 25 years of experience, Nitin led new business verticals in semiconductors, chemicals, energy and clean energy in different parts of the world.

In his current role, as Chairman of Shell Companies in India, Nitin has oversight over all of Shell’s companies and investments and was responsible for the company’s presence, reputation and business development in India and was instrumental in building the capability and capacity of the company’s business and service centers, a statement said on Friday.

Prior to his recent role, Nitin was the Managing Director for Shell Lubricants for the cluster of India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh which was preceded by several other roles in Shell, including strategy, marketing, project delivery and supply chain in different geographies.

