Cyient to announce Q2 results on October 14

Cyient, an engineering, manufacturing, and digital technology solutions company, will announce financial numbers for the second quarter ending September 30 on October 14.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Krishna Bodanapu, Chief Financial Officer Ajay Aggarwal, and Chief Operating Officer Karthik Natarajan will address an earnings conference call that day, Cyient said in a communication to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Tuesday.