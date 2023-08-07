Cyrus Poonawalla Group, a diversified group of businesses across pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, finance, clean energy, hospitality, realty and aviation has appointed Keki Mistry, former HDFC Ltd. CEO and Vice Chairman, as the strategic advisor to all the financial services ventures spearheaded by Adar Poonawalla.

The press note issued by Cyrus Poonawalla Group added that with over four decades of experience, Mistry is one of the most respected professionals in the Indian Financial Services industry. Mistry has served as the CEO and Vice Chairman of HDFC Ltd since 2010. Post its merger with HDFC Bank, he joined the bank as an additional and non-executive director (Non-Independent) on June 30, 2023. He is also the non-executive chairman of HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company Limited.

Welcoming Keki on board Adar Poonawalla, Chairman Poonawalla Fincorp and CEO Serum Institute of India said, “To begin with, Keki’s unparalleled operating and boardroom experience in the Indian financial services sector will act as the perfect sounding board for all financial services business management teams to scale their profitability through prudent risk management while managing business volatility.”

Keki Mistry stated, “As I move out of executive responsibilities at HDFC Ltd, I am excited to guide the financial services businesses spearheaded by Adar in achieving their business plans whilst delivering responsible shareholder returns. I look forward to working with the young and dynamic management teams by leveraging my operating and board experience in financial services.”