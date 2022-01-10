Companies

D Narain to head Bayer’s global smallholder farming

BL Bengaluru Bureau January 10 | Updated on January 10, 2022

Simon Thorsten Wiebusch, who is currently COO of Bayer’s CropScience business for India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka takes over as Executive Director

Global life sciences company Bayer announced enhanced leadership roles for two senior executives from its India team D Narain and Simon Thorsten Wiebusch.

D Narain, currently President, Bayer South Asia, and Managing Director, Bayer CropScience Ltd takes on additional leadership responsibilities as Global Head of Smallholder Farming for Bayer.

Simon Thorsten Wiebusch, who is currently COO of Bayer’s CropScience business for India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka (IBSL) takes over as Executive Director, Bayer CropScience Ltd and the Country Divisional Head of the Crop Science business in these countries.

D Narain and Simon will continue to be based out of India, which is the largest small farmer market in the world and also serves as Bayer CropScience’s incubator to bring new smallholder farming innovation, the company said in a statement.

Bayer CropScience Ltd
