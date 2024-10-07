Beauté Secrets, a D2C beauty tool brand, has raised ₹1.6 crore from Velocity. The funds will be used to expand its operations on quick commerce platforms and add new products to its lineup.

The Gurgaon-based company that sells travel-friendly, durable, and elegant beauty tools looks to enter premium retail outlets across major cities, scale operations, and enter new product categories.

“Beauté Secrets has met the varied needs of our clientele and established itself as a trusted brand in the beauty tools market,” said Harika Aneja, Co-Founder of Beauté Secrets.

According to Statista data, the Beauty & Personal Care market in India is projected to generate a revenue of $31.56 billion in 2024. This market is expected to witness an annual growth rate of 2.76 percent by 2029.

Beauté Secrets offers a wide range of beauty tools, from nail clippers to face and foot care products. Recently, it has added bath and hair removal items to its lineup. Founded by Harika Aneja in 2010 with a vision to provide high-quality, affordable beauty tools that enhance natural beauty without relying on chemicals or heavy makeup.