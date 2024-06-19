D2C fashion brand, The Pant Project, has raised $4.25 million in Series A funding led by Sorin Investments. The round also saw participation from investors MGA Ventures, Huddle, Dexter Ventures, Indian Silicon Valley, as well as, seasoned angels like Arjun Vaidya, Avni Biyani, Nikhil Bhandarkar, and Vijay Taparia.

Founded in 2020, by Dhruv Toshniwal, and Udit Toshniwal, the D2C custom-made, e-tailor platform, has options for both men, and women, most prominent sales channel is its own website, which accounts for 65 per cent of its total sales.

It also has stores in Mumbai, and Bangalore. The company plans to open new brick, and mortar stores across the country, and expand its bottom wear offerings, with the launch of more casual, and athleisure options, the company is poised to cross ₹100 crore in revenue, over the next 18-24 months.

“Having been bootstrapped for the past four years, our maiden funding round, will be significant in propelling our next phase of growth, as we aim to be India’s leading bottom wear brand, with an omnichannel presence. Our biggest moat lies in our understanding of the apparel supply chain, with access to best in global quality fabrics, and designs for our customers. We have data on custom fit, for over 1,00,000 Indian men, and are using that to constantly improve. With this funding, we plan to grow our team, tech capabilities, brand awareness, and retail store presence,” said co-founder, Dhruv Toshniwal.

“We are big believers in India’s consumption economy, and The Pant Project team, has shown the ability of successfully catering to changing customer behaviour, and needs. Sorin intends to add value through its network, deep understanding and experience in D2C brands,” said Mandar Dandekar, Partner at Sorin Investments.

