D2C petcare brand Wiggles raises $5.5 million in pre-series A round

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
D2C petcare brand Wiggles has raised $5.5 million in a pre-series A funding round led by Anthill Ventures. The round also saw participation from Panthera Peak Ventures and several new and existing investors.
Varun Alagh, Founder, Mamaearth, Nikhil Bhandarkar of Ubiquity Capital, Nachikhet Deshpande, COO, L&T Infotech, Abhay Amrite, Partner, IIFL Wealth and former Coca-Cola India Chairman T Krishnakumar are among the clutch of investors that have participated in this round.
Founded in 2018,Wiggles has grown its current portfolio to over 42 SKUs across food, treats, supplements, medicines and also offers a host of petcare services.
The start-up said that the fresh infusion of funds will enable the brand to increase its investment in R&D and help accelerate the launch of new category-creating products.
Also read: Pet food sales soar 20 per cent in 2020 due to increse in pet adoption during lockdown
Wiggles’ Founder and CEO, Anushka Iyer, said, “With the new infusion of funds, we will continue to invest in research and dial-up our offerings that will further add value to the petcare ecosystem. Our ultimate goal is to ensure that pets live longer and healthier lives.”
A part of the funds will also help the brand deepen its geographical footprint in India with plans to launch its services in at least 2 new markets by FY22, she added.
Kabir Kochhar, Partner, Anthill Ventures said, “Having tracked this space for some time, Wiggles really stood out for us. The founders have built the brand focused on trust, compassion, customer feedback and much needed innovation. We are thrilled to be a part of Wiggles growth journey at an early stage and support them through our Athena Speed Scaling programme.”
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...