Dabur India appoints Amit Burman as Chairman

Dabur India on Friday said that its board has approved the appointment of Amit Burman as the Chairman of the company. He is replacing Anand Burman who has stepped down as Director and Chairman of the company, it added.

The Board also approved the appointment of Mohit Burman as the Vice Chairman and the induction of Aditya Burman as a Non-Executive Additional Director on the board.

Amit Burman, who had been serving as vice-chairman of the company till now, is credited with spearheading Dabur's foray into the packaged foods business with the launch of packaged fruit juices under the brand Real.

"Amit had established Dabur Foods as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dabur and took on the responsibilities as the CEO of this venture. He had stepped down as the CEO of Dabur Foods when the company was merged into Dabur India Ltd in July 2007, and was then appointed the VC of Dabur India Ltd," the company said in a statement.

He is also leading food retailing venture Lite Bite Foods, which runs a network of over 100 restaurants across the globe.

The company also said that Dabur’s former CEO Sunil Duggal has resigned from the board with effect from Friday.