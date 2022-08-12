Dabur India Chairman Amit Burman steps down; Mohit Burman to take over

Dabur India Ltd on Friday said Amit Burman has stepped down as the company's chairman and Mohit Burman has taken over as the non-executive chairman.

Amit Burman will continue to be the non-executive director of the company, according to a regulatory filing.

Mohit Burman has been appointed as the non-executive chairman for five years with effect from August 11. He is currently the non-executive vice chairman of the company.

The company has also appointed Saket Burman as the non-executive vice chairman for five years.

Amit Burman took as the chairman of Dabur India in 2019. He took charge as CEO of Dabur Foods in 1999 and stepped down from the post after the company was merged into Dabur India Ltd in 2007.

He served as the vice chairman before becoming chairman in 2019.

In the financial year ended March 2022, Dabur India's revenue was at ₹8,179.50 crore.

Presently, Dabur India has four brands in its kitty having an annual turnover of ₹1,000 crore and above -- Dabur Amla, Dabur Vatika, Dabur Red Paste and juice brand Real.

It also houses two brands -- Dabur Honey and Dabur Chyawanprash -- that have an annual turnover of more than ₹500 crore.