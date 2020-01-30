Dabur India consolidated profit rises 8.7% in Q3

Home-grown FMCG company Dabur India posted a consolidated net profit of ₹397.7 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal — which is up by 8.7 per cent against the ₹366.1 crore logged in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal. Consolidated revenue stood at ₹2,353 crore, up by 7 per cent.

“Net profit was impacted by one-time impairment in value of investments to the tune of ₹20 crore. Excluding this impairment, the Net Profit for third quarter of 2019-20 marked a 12.8 per cent growth year-on-year,” the company said.

Mohit Malhotra, CEO, Dabur India Ltd, said,

“Our focus on strengthening our core healthcare portfolio with heavy investments behind our power brands, coupled with investment in expanding our rural footprint and enhancing our go-to-market approach, continues to serve us well. This has enabled us to grow ahead of categories and gain market share across our portfolio.”

The company said that its domestic FMCG business reported a volume growth of 5.6 per cent in the December quarter. While health supplements business grew by 12.2 per cent during the quarter, digestives business clocked a growth of nearly 16 per cent. OTC category, oral care business and shampoo businesses grew by 5.5 per cent, 8.4 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the international business of the company grew by 11.7 per cent on the back of strong local currency growth in MENA (Middle East and North Africa), Egypt, Nigeria, Turkey and Nepal. “The Turkey business grew by over 32 per cent , while Nepal reported a nearly 21 per cent growth during the quarter. The MENA business posted a growth of over 10 per cent, while Egypt grew by 17 per cent and Nigeria by over 17 per cent,” the company added.