Dabur India expects its foods business including Badshah Masala to cross the ₹500 crore mark by FY25 end. It said it has plans to expand the “Homemade” portfolio and scale up premium oils and ghee range.

The FMCG major in its Q2 investor presentation said its food portfolio sustained growth momentum with edible oils and ghee segments growing by 70 per cent.

Speaking on the Q2 earnings call, Mohit Malhotra, CEO, Dabur India said, “In the food category, the business performed well with 20.6 per cent value growth in secondary sales in Q2. Badshah’s portfolio continued on a strong footing and grew by 15 per cent both in primary and secondary terms with gains in market share. The food business, including Badshah, will cross ₹500 crore this fiscal year. We intend to continue to grow the foods vertical aggressively going forward as well.”

Focus on Badshah

In its investors’ presentation, the company said that it is focusing on strengthening the Badshah Masala portfolio. Stating that the portfolio has gained market share in core markets, the FMCG major said that it has expanded its presence in adjacent geographies. It added that it is also filling up white spaces in the Badshah portfolio through introduction of newer variants and SKUs. It is also expanding its presences in premium condiments and ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat products under the brand Homemade. Meanwhile, it is also ramping up focus to scale up its premium range of cold-pressed oils and ghee portfolio.

The FMCG major said it is also focusing on premiumisation and expansion of its home care portfolio. It has expanded its Odonil range with gel pockets, diffusers and premium air fresheners. The company has also expanded the Odomos brand to liquid vapouriser format. “We expect the home care portfolio to grow in double digits going forward. We expect to scale up the home care portfolio from ₹700 crore to ₹1,000 crore in 2-3 years time-frame,” Malhotra added.

Heavy rains and floods adversely impacted the beverage portfolios of most companies in the September quarter. Talking about the beverage portfolio, Malhotra said, “We have put in place a multi-pronged strategy of ramping up our drinks portfolio, improving affordability through pack price architecture, revenue growth management, driving premiumisation in emerging channels and expanding distribution footprint to put juices and nectars portfolio back on the growth trajectory.”