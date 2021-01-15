Dabur India forays into cow ghee segment

Dabur India has decided to foray into the cow ghee category. In recent times the company has been fast-tracking the launch of new products in the hygiene and health segment and has also entered new categories, in a bid to meet the evolving needs of the consumers. In the food space, it recently forayed in the edible oil segment.

The company has now decided to launch “Dabur 100 % Pure Cow Ghee” exclusively on Grofers during its ‘Grand Orange Bag Days’ (GOBD) event on January 16.

The homegrown FMCG major added that the product is prepared from milk sourced from indigenous cows bred in Rajasthan.

“Dabur 100% Pure Cow Ghee is our latest addition to the list of pure and healthy products that we prepare for our consumers. It was a sheer delight to work closely with Grofers team on the product since ideation to the final execution. Dabur 100% Pure Cow Ghee will be available in a 1 LTR pack at ₹599,” said Smersh Khanna, Business Head, E-commerce, Dabur India.

“In these uncertain times, as more and more consumers are using eCommerce channels to purchase food products, we have joined hands with Dabur to provide our consumers easy and fast access to natural and healthy products they love,” added Anish Srivastava, VP-Category at Grofers in a statement.