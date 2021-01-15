Dabur India forays into cow ghee segment

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Dabur India has decided to foray into the cow ghee category. In recent times the company has been fast-tracking the launch of new products in the hygiene and health segment and has also entered new categories, in a bid to meet the evolving needs of the consumers. In the food space, it recently forayed in the edible oil segment.
The company has now decided to launch “Dabur 100 % Pure Cow Ghee” exclusively on Grofers during its ‘Grand Orange Bag Days’ (GOBD) event on January 16.
The homegrown FMCG major added that the product is prepared from milk sourced from indigenous cows bred in Rajasthan.
“Dabur 100% Pure Cow Ghee is our latest addition to the list of pure and healthy products that we prepare for our consumers. It was a sheer delight to work closely with Grofers team on the product since ideation to the final execution. Dabur 100% Pure Cow Ghee will be available in a 1 LTR pack at ₹599,” said Smersh Khanna, Business Head, E-commerce, Dabur India.
“In these uncertain times, as more and more consumers are using eCommerce channels to purchase food products, we have joined hands with Dabur to provide our consumers easy and fast access to natural and healthy products they love,” added Anish Srivastava, VP-Category at Grofers in a statement.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Option price falls more than it rises for the same change in underlying
A long-term vacation here is worth a check-in
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...